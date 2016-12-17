ENC observes ‘Vijay Diwas’

more-in

The Eastern Naval Command (ENC) observed the 45th anniversary of Vijay Diwas on Friday by paying tributes to the valiant personnel of the Armed Forces who made the supreme sacrifice in various Operations, including the 1971 War, at the Navy War Memorial here on Friday.

A floral wreath was placed at the Amar Jawan Jyoti on the beach road by Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain, Chief of Staff of ENC. Wreaths were also placed by Vice Admiral VK Namballa (Retd), President Navy Foundation and City Police Commissioner T Yoganand.

Rear Admiral Eduard Mikhailov, Deputy Chief of Flotilla, Pacific Fleet, who is on a visit to Visakhapatnam to participate in the bilateral exercise, also placed a wreath and paid homage to the martyrs.

A 50-man guard was paraded at the venue and a two-minute silence was observed as a mark of respect to the martyrs.

The Defence Services across the country celebrated Vijay Diwas on December 16 every year to commemorate the historic victory against Pakistan in 1971 War.