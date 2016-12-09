Cyclone: Helpline set up at Collectorate

more-in

District Collector Pravin Prakash has directed mandal-level officials in the district to remain at their respective mandal headquarters and constantly monitor the situation in view of the impending cyclone threat to Andhra Pradesh coast.

At a review meeting with district-level officials here, the Collector said heavy rains and gales were predicted to hit the coast. He cautioned fishermen against venturing into the sea and people living in coastal areas to remain alert. He directed the officials get repairs done to the cyclone shelters, if needed.

Civil Supplies officials were also asked to keep adequate stocks of essential commodities ready. Mr. Pravin Kumar also said that Police and NDRF teams should be prepared to meet any eventuality. The Navy should be ready with 20 rescue boats. He directed medical and health officials to be prepared to prevent the outbreak of epidemics, if the situation warranted.

He said that a toll free no. 1800 425 0001 has been provided at the Collectorate to receive and disseminate information.