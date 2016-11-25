Cool Lammasingi yet to get a resort

Villagers up quite early going about their work braving the winter chill early even before the fog lifted at Lammasingi high on the Eastern Ghats in the Agency areas of Visakhapatnam district. | Photo Credit: K_R_DEEPAK

Proposals for its development still remain on paper

The grandiose plans to the State government to develop the tourist spots in the district and to make Visakhapatnam as a tourist hub are yet to take off. Though the government has been announcing various projects, on and off, nothing seems to be happening on the ground.

Lammasingi (Lambasingi) in Chintapalli mandal in Visakhapatnam district grabbed the limelight for recording O degree Celsius on a few days during winter and after apples were successfully grown there a few years ago. The temperature is now around 5 degree Celsius.

Minister for HRD Ganta Srinivasa Rao had announced in April last year that a botanical garden would be developed at Lammasingi. There were also plans to construct a hotel for tourists coming from far and wide to provide them a cosy stay. So far, nothing has happened on the ground. Later, plans were made to enlist the support of local tribals and develop their huts and provide ‘paying guest accommodation’ to tourists but that also did not materialise.

The plan to operate chopper services to Kailasagiri and Araku has been hanging fire for nearly a year now. A resort was planned at Dallapalli near Paderu about four years ago. A hotel was planned by the government but nothing has happened in the last two-and-a-half years.

The works initiated, under the aegis of the Department of Archaeology and Museums, at Thotlakonda and Bhavikonda Buddhist Heritage sites in the city are nearing completion after a one-year delay. These sites are sure to draw tourists not only from different parts of the country but also from around the world.

“We have called tenders for construction of a cafeteria with Rs.10 lakh and to develop trekking facilities at an estimated cost of Rs.20 lakh, at Lammasingi. Tenders have also been called for construction of a cafeteria at Dallapalli,” District Tourism Officer Gyanaveni told The Hindu on Tuesday.

The other works for which tenders have been called include: provision of information centres and bio-toilets at Borra Caves at a cost of Rs.30 lakh, changing rooms, provision of benches, signages, toilets and umbrellas at Mallivasala (Araku), Tadiguda, Katika and Ranajalleda (water falls). The deadline for completion of these works is March, 2017.