Children’s Arena all set for inauguration tomorrow

VISAKHAPATNAM: The two-floor VUDA Children’s Arena doubles up as a venue for various activities with a multi-purpose hall as well as auditorium for cultural programmes and film screening facility with ultramodern sound and light systems.

Getting finishing touches for inauguration by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday, the arena cost an estimated Rs.22.16 crore.

There has been a vast increase over the space available.

While the earlier theatre in single floor had only 1000 sq meters, the new one is spread over 4000 sq m in two floors.

With a striking front elevation the entrance is imposing with a height of 70 feet, much higher compared to 23 feet earlier, and composite aluminium panel cladding.

The multi-purpose hall on the ground floor with a capacity of 400 has been left without fixed chairs to suit makeshift seating. The space can be used for holding activities like painting competitions.

It has a projector and sound system to make presentations and screen documentaries or children’s films. On either side is open space that can accommodate gaming zones and food court and provision for library.

The first floor has a capacity of 600 and can be used to stage cultural programmes or screen films as it has a Dolby sound system.

Children play equipment and relocated “mini zoo” with ducks and rabbits are attractions for kids. Granite benches, landscaping and ornamental lighting add to the ambience.

Demolition of the old theatre had begun in 2012 and construction of the new one began in 2013. At first the project was proposed to be taken up on engineering, procurement, construction basis.

However, there was a delay for about one and a half years as the EPC proposal was dropped and work taken up involving 12 individual contractors.

“It’s a vast improvement from the earlier monotony with four times the capacity, a multipurpose hall on the ground floor, VIP lounge and aluminium standing seam roofing that can withstand wind speed of 200 kmph, opted in the light of Hudhud experience,” VUDA Vice- Chairman T. Baburao Naidu supervising the finishing work said.

Earlier there was hardly any parking. Now three parking lots can accommodate 120 cars and there is space for 200 two-wheelers.

“Besides the revenue earned from the old theatre was Rs.2.5 lakh a year while the combined revenue projected for the multipurpose hall and auditorium is projected at Rs.36 lakh,” Mr. Baburao Naidu says.