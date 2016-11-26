Visakhapatnam

Case filed against software firm

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Fourth Town Police have booked a case against a Noida-based software firm Seagull Infotech, here on Friday.

According the Fourth Town Inspector Tirumala Rao, the company started operating from a rented premise at Dondaparthi about a month ago and collected Rs. 30,000 as security depost from about six persons promising them employment.

But in the meantime one of the job aspirants claimed that it was a bogus company and filed a complaint. A case has been registered and investigation is on, as the police in the past had watched many such companies being established, collected money and then downed their shutters. A team would be sent to Noida to ascertain the facts, Mr. Tirumala Rao said.

Nov 26, 2016

