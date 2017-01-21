Allocate time for clinical research, doctors told

more-in

Vice-Chancellor of Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences T. Ravi Raju advised doctors to allocate sufficient time for clinical research and publish their work in national and international journals.

Participating as a chief guest at a Continuing Medical Education (CME), organised by the 1981 batch Alumni of Andhra Medical College (AMC), here on Friday, Dr. Ravi Raju underlined the importance of doctors keeping themselves abreast of the latest developments in their field by participating in similar CMEs.

He also appealed to the alumni of AMC to support academic and other development activities in AMC and thereby contribute to the enhance quality of medical education.

Chalasani VRK Prasad, cardiologist (USA), Sree Krishna Venthurupalli, nephrologists (Australia), Vijaya Pratha, gastroenterologist (USA), Bush Kavuru, psychiatrist(USA), Dakshin. M. Gullapalli, neurologist, (USA), Ravi. K. Cherukuri, neurosurgeon (Australia) and Ramnadh. S. Pulavarthi, orthopaedic surgeon (UK) gave guest lectures and apprised the attending doctors about the recent advances in various specialities of medicine being practised in the west.

About 150 senior and junior doctors from AMC, King George Hospital (KGH) and other hospitals in the city participated in the CME.

Doctors S.N.R. Naveen and Chalasani VRK Prasad were the course directors.

Dr. K.A.V. Subrahmanyam was the convener.

Andhra Medical College Principal T. Radha, KGH Superintendent G. Arjuna, AMC Vice-Principals C. Jayaraj, P.V. Sudhakar, and T. Padmavathi and Doctors K. Satya Vara Prasad and N.B. Vijay Kumar were among those who attended.