Advantage BJP in UP, says Kalraj Mishra

VISAKHAPATNAM: Union Minister for MSME Kalraj Mishra has exuded confidence that the political situation in Uttar Pradesh will be in favour of BJP in the forthcoming elections.

In a brief interaction with the media here on Friday, he said that demonetisation would not have any adverse impact on the outcome.

“Initially, there were some problems. But since new currency notes are there in circulation, I don’t see any impact on that account. People now think demonetisation is good,” he said. It would help elect good candidates and people would support the BJP on demonetisation, he added.

Mr. Mishra was here to inaugurate Shakti, a women entrepreneurs meeting, organised by the India SME Forum, with the support of the Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation and State Bank of India.

On whether he was a candidate for the post of Chief Minister, he said the party’s Parliamentary Board would decide.

Though he was the senior most party leader in the State, he would abide by the party decision, Mr. Mishra, a former State unit president of the BJP, said.