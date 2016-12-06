Academies will be revived: Mandali

Balladeer Vangapandu Prasada Rao giving his suggestions at the meeting of the Committee on Development of Telugu Language and Culture in Visakhapatnam on Monday. Deputy Speaker Mandali Buddha Prasad, Minister for Information and Culture Palle Raghunatha Reddy, and Media Advisor to the Government Parakala Prabhakar are seen. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

more-in

A meaningful academy that will work for the development of the language rather than merely publishing books and Sangit and Nataka academies will be revived, Deputy Speaker and member of the Committee on Telugu Language and Culture Mandali Buddha Prasad has said.

The Chief Minister had agreed for reconstituting Telugu Academy and the committee was appointed to suggest how it should be constituted, it should function and funding, he told a meeting arranged to gather the views of various organisations and individuals on the development of the language and culture here on Monday.

Also the division of properties as per the Tenth Schedule after bifurcation should also be factored. Functioning of academies in various states was being studied to come out with recommendations for better academies.

While Kuchipudi dance and folk arts were being performed during Janmabhoomi programme, other forms like puppetry would also be safeguarded, he said.

Managements of TV channels also should think of the harm the content was doing, he said.

Media Advisor to the Government Parakala Prabhakar said a comprehensive report that would hold good for the next few decades would be submitted. It would also endeavour to suggest a plan of action that would make Telugu a language suitable to pursue academics in any subject and making available content on search engines on a par with other world languages.

Minister for Information and Culture and Chairman of the Committee Palle Raghunatha Reddy said the committee visited Chennai, Bengaluru, Mysuru, Delhi and Vijayawada and would go to Bhubaneshwar.

Responding to suggestions, he said digital platforms would be explored to promote Telugu. The Chandrababu Naidu Government was celebrating festivals and birth anniversaries of those who contributed to the language and culture. In Krishna and Godavari pushkarams, 10,000 artistes performed. Kuchipudi Natyaramam was being developed at a cost of Rs.100 crore.

Director, Culture, Vijaybhaskar said identity cards to artistes in the district would be issued soon.

Collector Pravin Kumar and Zilla Parishad CEO Jayaprakash Narayan participated.