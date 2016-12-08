1 killed, five hurt in bee attack

more-in

A 68-year-old man was killed and five others were injured when a swarm of honey bees attacked them when they were working in a farm field at Kollivanipalem area under Atchutapuram mandal in Visakhapatnam district on Wednesday.

The victim was identified as Kolli Tatalu alias Tata Rao and the injured were R. Appa Rao, R. Nageswara Rao, K. Surya Rao, K. Ramana and M. Appa Rao.

According to the police, Tatalu was caught off guard and died on the spot in the attack. The local rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital. Later, the locals removed the honeycomb by adopting conventional smoke method.