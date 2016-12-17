‘No cash’ boards greet visitors at banks

Several bank branches ran out of cash on Friday and had to dispense lower amounts than earlier in the week. Saturday morning is expected to be a repeat of Friday.

Some branches gave as less as Rs.2,000 to Rs.3,000 while some dispensed up to Rs.6000.

With ATMs not working people continue to throng bank branches to withdraw money and many bank branches, including those of SBI, could not meet the demand having exhausted the cash received.

SBI branches of BHPV, Industrial Estate and Dondparthy faced a difficult situation. At Maharanipeta, authorities displayed “No cash” board.

“We could give Rs.4000 to Rs.6000 to about 800 persons totalling about Rs.50 lakh. A large number of pensioners and salary accounts customers are more and making repeat trips,” said an SBI branch manager in the city. He is not, however, optimistic that if his branch runs out of cash on Saturday midway through there will be any replenishment.

On the other hand some smaller PSU banks are able to give Rs.24,000 at one go, it was learnt.

“With only 30 to 35 per cent of the 322 ATMs working customers are returning frequently to bank branches and many branches ran out of cash,” SBI Deputy General Manager Ajay Kumar Pundit said. Replenishments were rushed from nearby branches to meet the demand, he said. There were about 100 branches and the cash available was only Rs.6 crore to Rs.7 crore, he said pointing out the poor availability of cash.

Saturday morning could turn out to be equally difficult, he said. Cash was expected only on Saturday afternoon and relief could be provided by loading ATMs by Sunday morning, he said. He thanked the customers for their co-operation and tremendous patience.

Many of the Andhra Bank branches also had to do with cash of Rs.1 lakh or Rs.2 lakh and as a result the money given across the counter had to be lowered, sources said.