‘Margasira’ fest gets off to a glittering start

The month-long annual ‘Margasira Maasotsavam’ of Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi got off to a glittering start at the temple at Burujupeta here on Wednesday.

Visakhapatnam South MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar inaugurated the festival by lighting a lamp at 9.35 a.m. Executive Officer of the temple S.J. Madhavi welcomed the guests.

Temple Trust Chairman W. Bhaskar Rao, trustees Ch. Chandra Rao, R. Chalapathi Rao, Deputy Executive Engineer Ch.V. Ramana and Assistant Executive Engineer V. Rambabu were among those who participated.

Deputy Executive Officer of Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanam (TTD) Rama Rao presented ‘pattu vastrams’ to the deity on behalf of the TTD.

Cultural programmes were organised later in the evening. JG Narayana presented ‘Harikadha’. G. Kanaka Mahalakshmi will present a Kuchipudi recital on Thursday.

Free bus

Two special buses have been arranged from Simhachalam and Madhurawada to the temple premises for the convenience of devotees visiting the temple from the outskirts of the city.