The students pursuing Management and Business Administration in the P.B. Siddhartha College of Arts and Science on Monday had an ‘out of the text book’ experience as they were taught lessons for life and entrepreneurial career.

Noted novelist and personality development trainer Yandamoori Veerendranath gave a motivational lecture on ‘entrepreneurship’ in the programme organised by The Association of Women Entrepreneurs Sharing of Mutual Empowerment (AWESOME) at the Siddhartha Auditorium. Stressing the need for taking entrepreneurship as career instead of ending up as an employee all life, Mr. Veerendranath said growth of an individual and people around him begins when one gets self-employed.

“Industrialists should not have fear for anything and must take all the hurdles as a challenge. If you start an industry you should work hard in the beginning and may have to face more problems while growing big. But at the end of the day, one gets a sense of achievement.”

“One should start talking to the inner mind of self to gain self-confidence. Do not hesitate to start a business. Good industrialists should have lot of patience, controlled emotions like anger, speaking ability and wisdom,” Mr. Veerendranath said. Speaking about skills, he said “Students from this region have knowledge but fail in interviews due to lack of skills to communicate and express their mind. Students should overcome such issues to succeed.” Awesome Group founder Samana Moosavi, president Sarada Kakarla, general secretary Lingamaneni Prasanthi, vice-president T. Padmaja, joint secretary Karam Kaur, treasurer D. Sailaja, advisory committee members Madhavi, Kesineni Pavani, Parimi Sunanda and Sasikala and honorary members V. Jogulamba and Vijaya Lakshmi were present.