Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was apparently not satisfied with the progress of implementation of welfare schemes in the State.

He did not hide his dissatisfaction over tardy progress in the implementation of schemes such as Ambedkar Overseas Education Scheme, digital literacy of DWCRA women. In the same breath, Mr. Naidu said that the essence of reforms was the welfare of the public. The officials were expected to understand the bottom line of the reforms and welfare, he said. The Chief Minister held a teleconference on the implementation of the welfare schemes here on Wednesday. Mr. Naidu said that the poverty can be eradicated through education. Underscoring the importance of education, the government was implementing many schemes, including NTR Vidyonnathi, Videshi Vidya and Ambedkar overseas education scheme.

As many as 174 BC students were selected under the NTR videshi vidya 174 BC students and 361 Kapu students were selected. As many as 240 tribal students were selected under the NTR Vidyonnathi, he said, adding, “notwithstanding the noble objectives, we are lagging behind in the implementation of Ambedkar Overseas Scheme”.

The officials should ensure that many SCs and STs made use of the scheme. This apart, the government was upgrading the schools across the State with a budget of Rs. 2,000 crore. The government was also planning to set up digital classrooms in every school, he said.

DWCRA groups

Mr. Naidu, referring to DWCRA groups, said that every DWCRA group member should be digitally literate. So far, 4,500 women were trained in digital literacy. The government proposes to train 54 lakh women before Sankranti festival in 2017. The DWCRA women could be involved in service, manufacturing, agriculture and tourism sectors. with this, their income levels would improve, he said.

On Chandranna Bima, the Chief Minister said that 50 lakh more people have to enrol themselves under the scheme.

The living standards of people haven’t improved as the previous government did not focus on their welfare. Keeping it in mind, the government set a goal that every family should have a minimum income of Rs. 10,000 per month.

Social Welfare Minister Ravela Kishore Babu and others were present.

