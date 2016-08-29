CPI State leader M. Nageswara Rao on Sunday said that the fasting students from three veterinary colleges in the State at Gannavaram will end their 18-day-long agitation on August 30.

Speaking to mediapersons here, he said Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister Prathipati Pulla Rao agreed to their demands of conducting exams as per the existing pattern. "The students took up the agitation when government announced new system in the conduct of examinations.

Students representing veterinary colleges at Gannavaram, Tirupati and Produttor launched a hunger strike at Gannavaram,” he said.

The CPI which supported the students’ cause met the minister and explained the gravity of the situation. “He will formally end the agitation by visiting the students on Tuesday,” he added.