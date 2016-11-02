The Hindu photographers (right to left) K.V.S. Giri (Hyderabad), Vudimudi Peddi Raju (V.Raju) - Vijayawada, K.R. Deepak (Visakhapatnam) and A.V.G. Prasad (Eluru) who bagged the 'India Press Photo Awards' organised by the State Photographers Association of Andhra Pradesh, receiving certificates from Deputy Speaker Mandali Buddha Prasad in Vijayawada on Tuesday.— Photo: By Arrangement

K.R. Deepak, K.V.S. Giri and Vudimudi Peddi Raju of The Hindu bagged awards, while A.V.G. Prasad of the organisation received certificate of merit in National Photo Contest 2016, organised by the State Photographers’ Association of Andhra Pradesh. The event was supported by Andhra Pradesh Photography Academy.

K.R. Deepak, Chief News Photographer of The Hindu ,Visakhapatnam, bagged the award in ‘Best Human Emotion’ category; K.V.S. Giri, Special News Photographer, Hyderabad, secured first place in ‘India Press Photo awards’ section; while Raju V., Senior News Photographer, Vijayawada, bagged third prize in the same category. A.V.G. Prasad, photographer from Eluru received a certificate of merit.

The national-level contest witnessed 440 entries from 12 States. Deputy Speaker of Andhra Pradesh Assembly Mandali Buddha Prasad presented the awards at a function held in city on Tuesday. Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Ramamohan and Vice-Chancellor of Acharya Nagarjuna University A. Rajendra Prasad were present.