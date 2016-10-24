In a significant step towards harnessing the power generation potential of the Polavaram project, the AP-Genco is getting ready to invite tenders for the 960 MW hydro-electric station early next month.

This power station comprises 12 units (80 MW capacity each) drawing water from the left canal.

According to official sources, the government has targeted to start construction of the power project in April 2017 and complete it in 40 months. The project is estimated to cost over Rs.36,000 crore. The Polavaram project reservoir spreads into parts of Chhattisgarh and Odisha also.