Tax officer behaved abnormally, say police

M. Padma, Assistant Commercial Tax Officer, who pedalled her way into Amaravati from Hyderabad to make a point, at Ibrahimpatnam on Wednesday.

Mandadapu Padma, an Assistant Commercial Taxes Officer, on Thursday created a flutter at a cement shop in Tiruvuru by behaving abnormally, police said.

Ms. Padma came back to Tiruvuru after visiting her native village Arlapadu in Gampalagudem mandal of Krishna district on Thursday, it was stated.

In what seemed to be an irrational behaviour, she went to a local political leader and asked for his car, but the latter said he needed to use it as he was going out, according to the police. She then went to the cement shop and took the owner to task, alleging that he had not paid his tax and so she was there to ‘raid’ his shop.

Police said that even as the shop owner tried to make his point, she began to yell at him and hit him. The trader grew suspicious of her behaviour and informed the police. Police personnel came and took her to the Tiruvuru station, where she created a scene allegedly using abusive language against them.

Acted heroically last year

The police informed her relatives who took her, reportedly saying she suffered from mental instability and needed treatment.

Sub-Inspector Lakshman said that by late evening Ms. Padma returned to her normal behaviour.

Ms. Padma had caught public attention in June last year when she moved from Hyderabad to Amaravati, the new capital of Andhra Pradesh post-bifurcation, on a bicycle.

She came pedalling her way from Hyderabad to Velagapudi where she was felicitated by Ministers Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao and Sidda Raghava Rao.

Speaking to the media, Ms. Padma had said that she chose to pedal a distance of 270 km – rather than join her colleagues on a special bus, to inspire the many Secretariat employees who were reluctant to shift to Andhra Pradesh from Hyderabad.