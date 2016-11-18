The installed capacity increased from 142.65 Megawatts (MW) to 945.05 MW, a rise of 562.5 per cent

The Energy Department of Andhra Pradesh is in an upbeat mood with solar power generation taking a big leap from 84.83 Million Units (MU) in FY 2015-16 (April-October) to 681.6 MU in the same period this year (2016-17). It is a staggering 703.5 per cent growth over the previous year.

Wind energy too registered an impressive growth with the installed capacity touching 1,900 MW from last year’s 1,119.22 MW, an increase of 69.8 per cent. The generation stood at 2,232.48 MU in the current year stood at 2,232.48 MU compared to 1,606.89 MU in 2015-16.

Informing this to the Chief Minister at a review meeting on Wednesday, Principal Secretary (Energy and Infrastructure and Investment) Ajay Jain said total energy sales increased from 25,285.3 MU in 2015-16 to 26,766.7 MU. It is a 5.9 per cent growth.

At 10,000.6 MU, high tension category sales registered a higher (6.5 per cent) increase (from 9,390 MU) compared to 16766.1 MU (5.5 percent rise) from 15,895.3 MU in the low tension category.

Due focus has been laid on bringing down the T&D losses to 6 per cent on a par with global standards, from 9.98 per cent for the period ending September 2016 with the help of global parameters such as System Average Interruption Duration Index and System Average Interruption Frequency Index.