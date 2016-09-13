A two-day South zone Vice-Cancellors’ meet will be organised at Vignan University on September 28 and 29. All the 150 Vice-Chancellors from six southern States, including Andhra Pradesh (24 VCs), Karnataka (41), Kerala (15), Pondicherry (1), Tamil Nadu (50) and Telangana (19) are expected to attend the meet, according to Vignan University Vice-chancellor C. Thangaraj.

The theme of the conference will be contributions of Indian Universities to skilling, innovations and entrepreneurship. In addition to the regular thematic topics, special invited lecturers would also be presented by experts in various areas including engineering and technology, basic sciences, agriculture, medical, veterinary science, linguistics, humanities and other areas, he said. The government officials from all the six states who were responsible for the skill development activities have also been invited to the conference. They would address the gathering on the skill development activities in their respective states. This meeting would be chaired by the Association of India Universities Chairman Dr D.S. Chauhan, he added.