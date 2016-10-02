DGP N. Sambasiava Rao reviewing security at the interim secretariat at Velagapudi in Guntur district on Saturday.

Municipal Administration Minister P. Narayana and Director General of Police (DGP) N. Sambasiva Rao visited the Interim Secretariat Complex at Velagapudi in Guntur district on Saturday.

With Ministers shifting to the new Secretariat from Monday, the DGP reviewed security arrangements with Guntur Range IG N. Sanjay, Superintendents of Police Sarvasrestha Tripati and Narayana Naik.

Mr. Rao said arrangements had been made at Velagapudi for the convenience of employees shifting to the Secretariat from October 3.

The Andhra Pradesh Special Protection Force (APSPF) deployed security personnel at the Secretariat.

Two more platoons of the APSPF would be deployed for the Secretariat. Besides, the Law and Order police would monitor the security arrangements, he said. Earlier, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu visited the Andhra Pradesh Special Police 6th Battalion campus at Mangalagiri, where the DGP Office was under construction.