Passenger rush at the Gunadala railway station as RRI works begin at the Vijayawada railway station on Wednesday.—PHOTO: V RAJU

A few, however, will continue to touch city station; clarity to emerge today

South Central Railway (SCR) authorities have cancelled 32 trains and partially cancelled 57 passenger and express trains due to the ongoing Route Relay Interlocking (RRI) works on Thursday.

While 60 trains will enter the Vijayawada Railway Station, 78 trains have been diverted. Twenty-three passenger trains have been cancelled and nine express trains terminated, say the railway officials.

Guntur-Visakhapatnam Express (No. 17239), Tirupati-Bilaspur Express (No.17482), Bhubaneswar-Chennai Central Express (No. 12830), Puri-Tirupati Express (No. 17479), Tana-Dhanbad Alleppey Express (No. 13351) and other express trains have been cancelled.

About 17 express trains, including Chennai Central -Satragachi (No. 22808), Chennai Central – Vijayawada (No. 12077), Chennai Central- Howrah (No. 12840), Vijayawada-Secunderabad (No. 12795) and other trains have been partially cancelled.

Similarly, many passenger trains such as Vijayawada-Gudivada (Train No. 77201), Machilipatnam-Vijayawada (No. 77208), Vijayawada-Bhimavaram (No. 77231), Hubli-Vijayawada (No. 56502), Kakinada Port-Vijayawada (No. 57232), Vijayawada-Rayagada (No. 57271), Macherla-Bhimavaram (No. 57318) and other passengers have been partially cancelled.

Some of the trains that will be diverted on Thursday are: Howrah-Hyderabad (No. 18645) and the diverted route is Rajahmunrdy-Gunadala-Vijayawada Bypass-Kondapalli. Visakhapatnam-New Delhi (No. 22415), Visakhapatnam-Hazrat Nizamuddin (No. 12861), Visakhapatnam-Hyderabad (12727), Howrah-Yeswantpur (No. 12863), Mumbai LTT-Visakhapatnam (No. 18520), Nagarsol-Narsapur (17214), Ahmedabad-Chennai Central (12655), KSR Bengaluru-Bhubaneswar (18464), and Kharagpur-Vullupuram (No. 22603).

On Friday, SCR has cancelled 38 trains, partially cancelled 54 services, and diverted 38 trains.

However, the number of trains that will be operated up to Vijayawada station will be announced on Thursday.

Machilipatnam-Yeswantpur Express (No. 17211), Kakinada Port-Egmore (No. 17644), Chennai Central-Bhubaneswar (No. 12829), Secunderabad –Kakinada Port Express (No. 12776) and other express trains have been cancelled on September 23.

Some of the partially cancelled express trains on Friday are: Secunderabad-Vijayawada (12714), Chennai Central-Howrah (No. 12840), and Chennai Central-Vijayawada (No. 12712).

They will be operated from the satellite and Eluru stations.

SCR has diverted Howrah-Hyderabad (No. 18645), Mumbai CST-Bhubaneswar (No. 11019), SBP-H.S. Nanded (No. 18309), Sainagar Shirdi-Visakhapatnam (No. 18504), Adilabad-Tirupati (17406), Chennai Central-Ahmedabad (12656), Narsapur-Nagarsol (No. 17231) and other trains on Friday.