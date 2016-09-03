MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao scraps it, constitutes fresh one with himself as honorary president

: The Doondi Ganesh Seva Samithi, which created the first ever 63-foot-tall Ganesha idol last year in city, is in the middle of a controversy now.

Alleging mismanagement of funds by the samithi members, Vijayawada Central MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao intervened and announced constitution of a fresh 12-member committee with himself as its honorary president. The samithi was constituted last year.

At a hurriedly convened press conference at Ghantasala Music College where the idol is installed, the MLA said this year, complete transparency would be maintained in the conduct of the pujas. He said since the idol was installed in his constituency limits, he would not tolerate anything that goes against the festival spirit.

He said a sum of Rs. 33 lakh contributed by the office-bearers and others was collected so far while more people were willing to contribute for the purpose. The MLA sought to clarify that the money spent on conduct of puja and other rituals here would be pooled up from voluntary donors and if need be, the office-bearers would enhance their share of contribution.

Tension built up at Ghantasala Music College campus for a while when supporters of industrialist Koganti Satyam who was an active member of the old Samithi and Mr. Umamaheswara Rao assembled at the venue and traded charges. On receipt of information, police rushed to the place and pacified the two groups. Immediately after the MLA made an exit from the place along with his followers, Mr. Koganti Satyam followed it up with another press meet to present his side of the story.

Accusing the MLA of trying to ‘sabotage’ the whole exercise with baseless allegations, he said since it would disrupt the smooth conduct of the festival, he, along with his team, would voluntarily withdraw from the scene.

Going a step further, the samithi members this year are installing a 72-ft eco-friendly ‘Siddhi Buddhi Sametha Kailasa Ganapathi’ idol at the college for the nine-day celebrations of Vinayaka Chaviti from September 5.

Last year, a 63-foot-high ‘Tandava Ganesha’ idol was installed here.