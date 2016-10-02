Wide-bodied aircraft would earn additional revenue, says Director Raj Kishore

The Rajahmundry airport in Andhra Pradesh is poised for rapid expansion at a cost of nearly Rs. 182 crore. The runway, now measuring 1,750 metres, will be extended to 3,165 metres.

Once the expansion is completed, the airport can handle Airbus A 320 and 321 and Boeing 737-900 aircraft, said Airport Director M. Raj Kishore.

Addressing the media at the A.P. Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (APCCIF) here on Saturday, Mr. Kishore said the airport was now handling only ATR 72 and Q-400 planes which could accommodate up to 75 passengers due to the short runway and other infrastructure constraints.

The resurfacing of the airstrip, with a 21-month deadline, was started last month.

A total of 857 acres required for the expansion had been acquired by the East Godavari district administration.

The present area covers 366 acres.

Mr. Raj Kishore said with belly cargo facility, the wide-bodied aircraft would earn additional revenue for the airport.

The airport was recently given the clearance for night landing facility.