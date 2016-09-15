Waterlogging on Bandar Road in the city after downpour on Wednesday.—Photo: V. Raju

Depression in the Bay of Bengal triggered downpour in the city on Wednesday evening. After several spells of rain, the city got drenched putting denizens to difficulties.

The rain, which started as a drizzle in the afternoon, intensified into a downpour by evening and caused inundation of many roads. The newly laid roads in the city were no exception.

Overflowing drains in Pinnamaneni Polyclinic Road, Siddhartha School Road, Five route and other roads in Moghalrajpuram not only casused flooding but also emanated stench. Similar was the situation in One-town area. The rain turned the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium ground as a pool making the conduct of State Junior Athletics Meet scheduled to start on Thursday a difficult task.

Meanwhile, the weatherman has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in and around the city for the coming six days.