Probe launched into Durga temple episode

Taking a serious view of reports that tantrik rituals were performed at the Kanaka Durga temple here, State government on Wednesday constituted a committee to inquire into the incident.

The committee will submit its report in 48 hours, based on which the government will take action against the officials/priests responsible.

The uproar over the alleged rituals continued with Hindu Dharma Prachara Samithi lodging a complaint with the police. Samithi president Y. Jaganmohan Raju threatened to go on indefinite fast if the government failed to take action in two days.

Meanwhile, Endowments Minister P. Manikyala Rao brushed aside the reports as speculative. There was no scope for conducting such rituals in any temple across the State leave alone the Durga temple, he said, adding, “if we look at larger picture, I feel that it is a ploy to disturb dharmic activities. There is a need to probe this aspect too.”

The city police questioned temple main priest Badrinath Babu and others and came to the conclusion that unauthorised persons were present in the temple at the time.

Parthasaradhi, a native of Viswanathapalli village in Krishna district and Srujan of Pedapuliveru village in Guntur district were also quizzed.

Police are examining the CCTV footages at different points inside the temple.

Interestingly, neither, the temple trust board nor the Executive Officer lodged a complaint with the police.

City Police Commissioner D. Gautam Sawang said, “As the issue relates to the sentiments of a large section of society, we are conducting an inquiry to ascertain the facts. However, no case has been registered so far.”

Speaking to reporters, devasthanam EO A. Surya Kumari reiterated that no tantrik rituals were performed in the temple. “Morally I am responsible for whatever happens in the temple,” she said.

Speculation

Earlier in the day there was speculation that the government had asked Simhachalam EO Ramachandra Mohan to take charge as Durga temple EO. The name of Koteswaramma, who is working as Income Tax officer in Mumbai, also made the rounds.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu discussed the matter with the Endowments Minister.

Mr. Naidu also instructed Mr. Sawang to come out with a report in 48 hours.