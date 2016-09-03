Andhra Pradesh Environmental Appraisal Committee Chairman V.S.R.K. Prasada Rao said the committee had submitted 92 proposals to State government in sprucing up Amaravati as an environmental-friendly capital city.

Speaking at a two-day seminar on ‘Emerging Trends in Environment and Sustainable Development’, he said prominent among the proposals were water navigation, 30 per cent greenery, wide and straight roads.

Enlightening the students, Mr. Rao said human beings were responsible for global warming and majority of the luxurious gadgets generated pollution.

He said the percentage of pollution caused by the transport sector was much more than industries. “Industries are constantly upgrading their technology and taking steps to control pollution. Too many vehicles are on the roads causing toxic pollution. A car is no more a luxury item.” He advised youngsters to switch off their two-wheelers at the signals, for those few minutes will lessen pollution.

Mr. Rao lamented that people were more interested in building their houses without allowing place for greenery. “Several buildings are built violating the rules leasing to environment disaster. Polices should be strict and stringent and violators should be punished.”

He said the width of the roads should be a minimum of 30 feet as narrow roads lead to traffic congestion resulting in traffic jams. Mr. Rao felt that an alternative technology should be developed to curb pollution.

Andhra Loyola College Dean Francis said the college, spread over 100 acres, gave importance to greenery.

“It is sad in the name of development we are destroying forests. We should start planting trees for the sake of the future generation”.

Fr. D. Ravi Sekhar, rector, Fr. G.A.P. Kishore, principal, & DBT Chairman, Fr. S. Raju, Prof. M. Basaveswara Rao, Dean of Sciences, Krishna University and Dr. J. Chandra Sekhar Rao, organising secretary, took part in the seminar.