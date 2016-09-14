Cities » Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA, September 14, 2016
Updated: September 14, 2016 08:42 IST

Onam spirit envelops Malayalis in city

Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
A girl performing a dance at Onam celebrations in Vijayawada on Tuesday.Photo: V. Raju
A girl performing a dance at Onam celebrations in Vijayawada on Tuesday.Photo: V. Raju

Malayalis in the city on Tuesday shared the all-encompassing spirit of Onam festivities on the eve of Thiru Onam, the main festival on Wednesday.

This harvest festival brings natives of the ‘God’s own country’ together annually for collective celebration of this special occasion.

The auditorium of a local multi-cuisine restaurant boomed with high energy as children presentedtraditional and classical dance numbers. Pookkalam, the splendid flower carpet designed by a group of women, grabbed the visitors’ attention. Most men and women were dressed in traditional ‘mundu’ and sari respectively. . “We meant it to be a get-together of Malayali families and friends. But it got bigger with many people joining in partaking in the festivities,” said an elated Sunil, a member of the Malayali community. Unlike the usual practice of engaging cooks from Kerala,members themselves cooked the food, keeping all 24 items of the traditional menu intact, and brought it to the venue.

More In: Vijayawada
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

BJP ready for debate with Pawan

Onam spirit envelops Malayalis in city

Toyota Sugar gets positive signals from Naidu

Fire at Best Price supermarket in Vijayawada

Heavy rain damages railway track

Kajol, a golden girl in TT

Nod for mini fishing harbour in E. Godavari

Harvard to train teachers of UHS-affiliated med schools

Mixing the West and the East on canvas

The road once not taken by many


Andhra Pradesh

Polavaram work will be expedited, says Naidu

All set for BRICS summit

Migration of villagers a cause for concern

Nod for mini fishing harbour in E. Godavari

Heavy rain damages railway track

Chinta Mohan decries delay in port work

Hyderabad

Low-pressure brings good rains to city

Gaiety marks Eid celebrations

Pawan Kalyan’s second book to hit stands next year

Telangana Jagruthi inks MoU with industrialists’ body

State rethinking on Hanamkonda district?

French team likely to visit Hyderabad soon

Agitators demand Sircilla as a district

Court notices take students off guard

Visakhapatnam

All set for BRICS summit

Migration of villagers a cause for concern

‘99 p.c. of offenders were known to rape victims’

Once a village, now busy Jagadamba Junction

Different strokes of a deft brush


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Vijayawada

Modi urged to sanction funds fast

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to complete the Nabard formalities regarding... »