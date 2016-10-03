Register online to get NSIC facilities, women entrepreneurs told

The National Small Industries Corporation Ltd (NSIC) is ready to extend technical support to women entrepreneurs, said Ravindra Nath, Chairman and Managing Director of the Corporation here on Saturday.

He was speaking to the local media on the sidelines of Product India 2016, an exhibition-cum-sale organised by members of Association of Lady Entrepreneurs of Andhra Pradesh (ALEAP), in city. Mr. Ravindra Nath said extending support to such exhibitions by women entrepreneurs besides technical support like incubator facility and imparting training were NSIC priorities.

Speaking about the Corporation’s focus areas, he said the NSIC was building up data bank on the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across the nation and studying the strengths and weaknesses to help revitalise them.