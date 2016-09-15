eventBricks, a start-up by city students brings event management services a click away

Start-ups are the in thing for the college going youngsters in the city and numerous ideas are being conceptualised by those impressed by the successful initiatives across the country in the recent times.

However, only a few of them are materialising into real time enterprises and the latest to join the club is the unique initiative of a team of college students of the V.R. Siddhartha Engineering College.

Akshay Kodali, fourth year engineering student, and Vijay Koka, former student of the same college, co-founded the start-up ‘eventBricks’ to offer a variety of event management services including surprise gift deliveries at just a click away. After months long background work, the start-up’s website was launched on Wednesday.

“To organise an event one has to rely on referrals and mediocre information. And in most of the cases, the final outcome will not match the expectations of the client. We are trying to change this and make events as desired by the clients,” said Co-founder and CEO Akshay .

“We are braced to organise and manage everything from surprise birthday parties to weddings besides corporate events and the best thing is the clients can book events online,” he added.

“If a person staying abroad wants to surprise his sibling or any of the relatives in the city by greeting them, it is mostly impossible. But a few clicks on our website will serve the purpose as our team will do the needful with a variety of gifts and cakes,” said Vijay.

Gowtham Pidikiti, Anumolu Krishna Chaitanya, Rithwik Katuri and two others form the core team of the one-day old startup.