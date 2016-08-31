The Andhra Pradesh State Chapter of the Indian Radiological and Imaging Association on Tuesday said that all radiology services in the State will be suspended on September 2, and pregnancy related services will be suspended from September 2 to 8 as per a call give by the Indian Radiological & Imaging Association.

Speaking to mediapersons, association secretary V.N. Vara Prasad said several provisions in PC and PNDT Act were meant to harass the radiologists. “The punishment should be graded. Clerical errors, not wearing apron and non-display othe notice board should not be equated with sex determination and criminal offences.”