The National Green Tribunal (NGT) Principal Bench grilled the counsels of Andhra Pradesh about the proposals to raise the height of the proposed capital area, Amaravati, to protect constructions from flooding.

The NGT hearing the arguments of the counsels representing environmental activists E.A.S. Sarma, Satya Bolisetti and P Srimannaryana asked the counsels of the State Government the proposed cost of raising 10,500 acres by several feet to protect them from the Krishna River and also the Kondaveeti Vagu drain. NGT chairman Justice Swatanter Kumar asked what material would be used to raise the level and the cost of it.

The chairman reading from the Environment Impact Assessment Report submitted by the Andhra Pradesh Government asked what would be the impact of raising the ground level. The counsel of the environmental activists Sanjay Parik in his argument said the Government had a responsibility to protect environment. Not only was it neglecting its responsibilities it was also not heeding to pleas to stop destruction, Mr. Parik argued.