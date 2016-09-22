Finally, incumbent chairman Mandava Janaki Ramaiah has been unanimously re-elected as chairman of The Krishna District Milk Producers Mutually-Aided Cooperative Union Limited, popularly known as Vijaya Dairy.

He assumed office on Wednesday at the Vijaya Dairy office here on Wednesday. Former MLA and director of the Union Dasari Balavardhana Rao proposed the name of Mr. Janaki Ramaiah, while Chalasani Anjaneyulu seconded the proposal. The Board comprising 15 directors elected him unanimously.

On the occasion, the chairman said that the Vijay Dairy turnover stood at Rs. 500 crore due to the continuous and sustained efforts of everyone in the unit. At present, the milk factory has a capacity to produce 2 lakh litres a day. There are plans to add another one lakh litre capacity at a cost of Rs. 20 crore, he said.

Initially, both Mr. Rao and Mr. Anjaneyulu contended for the post but things have changed with the intervention of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. It is learnt that Mr. Naidu was of the opinion that Mr. Janaki Ramaiah should be given a chance as the latter would be completing 25 years in office. In fact, it has been the plea of the union chairman all these days.

At a meeting with the chief minister, the TDP leaders strongly opposed re-election of Mr. Janaki Ramaiah. They suggested that the Chief Minister should select either a former MLA or Mr. Anjaneyulu. But Mr. Naidu supported Mr. Janaki Ramaiah’s candidature.