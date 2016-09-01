Kanchi Peethadhipathi Swami Jayendra Saraswathi, who was undergoing treatment for a respiratory problem in a hospital, came out of the special ward, met his disciples and distributed ‘prasadam’ on Wednesday evening.

“Swamiji spent a couple of minutes with his devotees and went back to the ward,” said a devotee, who went to the hospital to inquire about his health.

Speaking to The Hindu , Andhra Hospitals pulmonologist M. Ravindranath said that the Kanchi Acharya’s sugar and sodium levels had improved and he was under observation.

“Jayendra Saraswathi was shifted to a special ward from the ICU. A team of doctors and specialists from Chennai who arrived here are monitoring his health condition. We stopped fluids and he is taking food,” said Dr. Ravindranath.

The Chennai team expressed satisfaction over the treatment being given to the Acharya, the pulmonologist added. The Acharya is likely to be discharged from the hospital on Thursday.