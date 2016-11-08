The Telugu Desam Party has blamed the YSR Congress for misleading the people with false information on various issues like growth rate, corruption, and employment.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, TDP secretary Gottipati Ramakrishna Prasad said that YSRC president Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy was misguiding the youth on employment generation in the State. The YSR Congress was showing the TDP slogan — ‘Babu vaste jabu (employment to youth if Babu voted to power) -- in a bad light. The YSR Congress was levelling baseless allegations that the Telugu Desam failed to keep its electoral promise on employment generation. In fact, the government provided about 4 lakh jobs so far.

As many as 2.23 lakh jobs were created in 517 industrial units between 2014 and 2016, he said.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu handed over appointment letters to 8,926 candidates who were selected in the DSC. The government also recruited 2,415 persons in anganwadis and 6,354 as anganwadi link workers. The government also filled up 1400 backlog posts in APSRTC. And, 357 veterinary doctors were recruited. Another 5,000 were provided employment through skill development centre (universities, NTR Trust etc); 42,000 provided self-employment through Kapu Corporation and 11,107 through Brahmin Corporation; recruitment notification through APPSC for 4,009 posts and 5,991 posts through Police Board were issued. The government also filled up posts in AP CRDA, he said.

Growth rate

The TDP leader, referring to growth rate, said that the AP secured 74.3per cent regarding corruption during 2012, 2013, and 2014 as per the National Council for Applied Economic Research (NCEAR). But, the Congress was at the helm of affairs during those years.

The YSR Congress, however, was attributing the findings to the present TDP government, he said, adding the YSR Congress leaders lacked awareness in this regard.