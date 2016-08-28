People, who had been enduring scorching heat for the last few days, heaved a sigh of relief with heavy rain lashing the city on Saturday.

Rainfall occurred in many parts in Krishna district and roads were inundated with water. Rain, which started at 4 p.m., continued till late in the night and rainwater entered colonies in some low lying areas.

Traffic was affected at Benz Circle, Auto Nagar, Kankipadu, M.G. Road, Kaleswara Rao Market, Police Control Room and other junctions due to the rain. Power supply was stopped to some areas due to the incessant rain.

However, farmers who are suffering because of the dry spell are happy with the sudden rainfall. Many paddy farmers who sowed crops feared crop failure owing to scanty rainfall.

Many rivulets are in spate in Krishna and Guntur districts due to the heavy rainfall.