VIJAYAWADA, August 28, 2016
Updated: August 28, 2016 10:02 IST

Government will nurture badminton talent: CM

  • Staff Reporter
Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu trying his hand at shuttle badminton after the inauguration of an indoor stadium in Vijayawada on Saturday. —Photo: V. Raju
Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said the government would help in development of the new indoor auditorium at Sri Durga Malleswara Siddhartha Women’s College into a women badminton academy for promoting the emerging talent.

Inaugurating the auditorium and planting saplings on the college premises here on Saturday, Mr. Chandrababu Naidu said the auditorium would be transformed into a Centre of Excellence for badminton, where 100 sportspersons would be trained every year.

About the Vanam-Manam program, Mr. Naidu said each individual in the State should spare time on the fourth Saturday of every month for planting saplings, water conservation and cleanliness to make Andhra Pradesh a clean and green State. Irrigation and Water Resources Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas, Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Rammohan, Mayor K. Sridhar and college Principal T. Vijaya Lakshmi were among those present.

