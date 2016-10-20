Chairman of Heritage Foods and wife of Chief Minister N. Chandrababau Naidu, Nara Bhuvaneswari (third from right)) receiving Golden Peacock award at a function in London.

The prestigious Golden Peacock award given to companies that excel in corporate governance was given to Heritage Foods at a function in London.

Chairman of Heritage Foods and wife of Chief Minister N. Chandrababau Naidu, Nara Bhuvaneswari, received the award.

Ms. Bhuvaneswari said Heritage Foods would be at the forefront of providing the best services to the customers. She thanked the employees of the company for their efforts in maintaining the highest of standards.

She said the company never compromised on quality and worked to provide customers and others a happy and healthy life.