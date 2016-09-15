Subhani was reportedly in a relationship with the girl

A degree student, Krishnagiri Vaishnavi, and her family members were arrested on charges of kidnapping and torturing a youth for having an affair with the girl. Subhani, missing from his home since September 11, was allegedly kidnapped and tortured by Vaishnavi and her family members. He was admitted to the Government General Hospital (GGH) with serious injuries on Tuesday.

The police said Subhani, an employee in a star hotel in the city, had been reportedly in love with Vaishnavi for the last few months. She was studying in a private college.

Based on a complaint, the Patamata police took Vaishnavi, her parents K. Satyanarayana and Vanisree, uncle Velala Raghava Rao and brother-in-law V. Prithvi, into custody on Wednesday.

The girl’s family members, who opposed the affair, reportedly abducted Subhani on September 11 and took him to a house in LIC Colony in the city and allegedly tortured him. Later, they shifted him to the girl’s house in Penamaluru and allegedly beat him severely, the victim told the police, said Patamata Circle Inspector Kennedy.

Subhani’s family members alleged that Vaishnavi and her family members had caused burns and beat him severely for having an affair with the girl.

“Cases have been registered against the accused under Sections 363 of IPC (Kidnap), 341 (Wrongful Restraint) and 506 (Criminal Intimidation) of IPC. They would be produced in the court,” said SI Ramesh who is investigating the case.