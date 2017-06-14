Garbage, pollution trouble candidates aiming for Groups

Disturbing presence: Dumper bins placed by the side of the AP Study Circle at Arundalpet in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: V_RAJU.

Preparation for competitive examinations itself is a tough task. But for the 50-odd inmates of the AP Study Circle in Arundalpet and about 200 other aspirants attending classes as part of the groups’ preparation, there is a more challenging task. On the one side they have to put up with the pungent odour emanating from two garbage dumper bins placed close by and on the other they have to occasionally deal with the billowing smoke emanating from burning of garbage on the Ryves canal bund.

Scrap burning

“There is a scrap collection centre in the adjacent compound. They burn tyres and other material to extract metal for hours together regularly. The smoke engulfs our hostel rooms and classrooms where hundreds take classes. We have requested them a couple of times to stop the practice. They have responded positively but continue to trouble us,” an inmate of the Study Circle said on condition of anonymity. Sometimes, garbage is also dumped and burnt on the Ryves Canal bund.

When contacted, Study Circle coordinator B. Bhaskar Rao said they had lodged a complaint with the Municipal Corporation two months ago but there was no action.

“Earlier when a Minister visited the study circle, sanitation staff removed the dumper bins. The next day they were brought back. The former Municipal Commissioner also promised to remove them,” he said.