A little girl plays with decorative toys on display at the ongoing Gandhi Shilp Bazar 2016 at Siddhartha Hotel Management College in Vijayawada on Friday.— PHOTO: V RAJU

The campus of Siddhartha Hotel Management College on Pinnamaneni Polyclinic Road has acquired a new range of colours. The AP Handicrafts Development Corporation has kicked off a 10-day Gandhi Shilp Bazar 2016.

Close to 110 craftsmen from across the country are participating in the event by showcasing their handicrafts and handloom products. Among other things, the exhibition-cum-sale offers the world famous Kondaplly toys and Etikoppaka toys, wood carvings, leather puppets, artificial jewellery from Machilipatnam, pottery from Manadapalle, carpets from Eluru, lace works of Narsapur, Kalamkari prints from Pedana in Machilipatnam, Mangalagiri cottons, Venkatagiri silk saris, Maheswari silks, Kosa silk and Bengal cottons.

The Bazar will remain open from 11 a.m to 9 p.m. on all days, including Sundays. The event also serves as a platform for selection of the best craftsmen who were felicitated by the Government.

In the 2015 event, 11 craftsmen were identified for the State awards. The first three will get a cash prize of Rs. 25,000 and the remaining eight will receive Rs. 10,000.

Krishna district Collector Babu A. inaugurated the event on Friday.

Around 110 craftsmen from across country are showcasing their products in the event