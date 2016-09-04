Samithi member lodges complaint against Koganti Satyam.

The city police arrested industrialist and former Doondi Ganesh Seva Samithi member Koganti Satyam on Saturday. His followers rushed to the police station on hearing the news of the arrest.

Based on a complaint lodged by a samithi member, P. Rakesh, the Suryaraopet police arrested Mr. Satyam in the early hours, and shifted him to the police station. He was produced before the Third Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court, which remanded him in 14 days’ judicial custody.

Circle Inspector G.V. Vinay Mohan said Mr. Satyam was booked under different charges, including Section 384 (extortion), 409 (criminal breach of trust), 307 (attempt to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) r/w. 34 of IPC, the CI said.

Meanwhile, police sounded an alert in the city in view of the split in the Doondi Ganesh Seva Samithi and the arrest of the industrialist. “We arrested only Mr. Satyam, and the case is under investigation,” Mr. Mohan said.

On Friday, Vijayawada Central Legislator Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, at a press conference, announced the formation of new Doondi Ganesh Seva Samithi with 12 members, alleging misappropriation of funds by the samiti. Mr. Rao was the honorary president of the new samiti.

Immediately, Mr. Satyam too held a press meet in the Government Ghantasala Music College premises and condemned the allegations made against the old samithi members. Tension mounted on the college campus with the developments and the police pacified both the parties.