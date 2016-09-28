Director-General of Police N. Sambasiva Rao discussing with officials building plan for the model police station in Guntur on Tuesday.— PHOTO: T. VIJAYA KUMAR

The police official verifies FIRs and charge sheets of some cases

: Director-General of Police N. Sambasiva Rao visited a few police stations in Guntur and Krishna districts on Tuesday.

Mr. Sambasiva Rao inspected the Nagarampalem police station in Guntur and verified the records.

When he saw the seized vehicles in the police station, he directed Urban Superintendent of Police (SP) Sarvasreshta Tripati to take measures for returning them to the owners by completing the due process.

The DGP verified some FIRs and charge-sheets related to some cases. Mr. Rao asked the police to have knowledge on cyber crimes and cyber security to tackle the related cases.

Earlier, he visited the under-construction DGP office at Mangalagiri APSP Battalion. Guntur Range IG N. Sanjay, Rural SP Narayana Naik, Advisor to Government Dr. Gandhi and others accompanied the DGP. In Vijayawada, Mr. Rao visited the Krishnalanka police station and the site at Krishnalanka for construction of the Model Police Station. He also visited the land for the proposed Bhavanipuram police station at Vastralatha Colony in Gollapudi.

The DGP along with City Police Commissioner D. Gautam Sawang and Joint Commissioner of Police P. Hari Kumar enquired about the plan for the proposed new police station.