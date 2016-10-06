Municipal Commissioner G. Veerapandian releasing the brochure of CREDAI Property Show 2017 in Vijayawada on Wednesday.— Photo: Ch. Vijaya Bhaskar

The Confederation of Real Estate Developer’s Associations on India, Vijayawada announced its fourth ‘CREDAI Vijayawada Property Show’ scheduled to be held for three days starting from January 6, 2017. Municipal Commissioner G. Veerapandian formally launched the show’s brochure at a press conference here on Wednesday. The property show will host about 90 stalls featuring builders, corporate developers, financial institutions, building material suppliers, individual businessmen, trade analysts and others. The show would organised at A Convention centre in the city. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu would inaugurate the show.

