: The Palamuru- Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme and the Dindi Lift Irrigation Scheme have been recognised as new schemes and that they are not listed in the AP Reorganisation Act, according to the minutes of the Apex Council meeting held in New Delhi on September 21. This was a moral victory for the farmers of AP for whom the River Krishna is a lifeline.

Alla Gopalakrishnaiah, a member of the farmers’ Apex Committee constituted by the State government under provisions of the AP Farmers’ Management of Irrigation Systems Act, 1997, said that the minutes released by Union Water Resources Secretary Amarjeet Singh on Friday referred to the two lift irritation schemes proposed by Telangana on the Krishna as new projects.

Giving the background, Mr. Gopalakrishnaiah said the Supreme Court directed the Union Minister for Water Resources to convene the Apex Council under the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act to look into the disputes between A.P. and Telangana over the sharing of Krishna water.

The Supreme Court gave the direction in response to a writ petition filed by him with regard to Telangana violating provisions of the Reorganisation Bill.