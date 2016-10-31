Membership verification to elect the majority representative association of Sanchar Nigam Executives’ Association (SNEA) will be held on December 7.

The officers and employees of BSNL, from the basic cadre (JTO) to general manager, will exercise their voting right to choose the majority union.

Releasing the manifesto on Saturday, SNEA State president J. Umamaheswara Rao said the association was the earlier Telecom Engineering Supervisors’ Association formed in 1946.

It became SNEA in the subsequent years and has been striving for the welfare of the BSNL executives across the country.

Mr. Rao stated that the credit of getting the post of junior engineer (basic salary of Rs.425) upgraded to the present gazetted rank (basic Rs.18850) goes to the SNEA.

The SNEA has also been playing a proactive role in promotions and the periodic revision of pensions. It ensured that the working conditions were congenial, he said. SNEA district president V.K. Prasad Reddy and secretary P. Raju were present.