BJP poised to win majorityseats in State: Somu Veerraju

Ecstatic: BJP activists in Vijayawada celebrating the victory in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh on Monday.

Hailing BJP’s victory in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections here on Monday, party MLC Somu Veerraju has exuded confidence that they would win a majority of the seats in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in the 2019 elections.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Veerraju said the party’s triumph was a vote for the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that the people welcomed the reforms like the Goods and Services Tax and demonetisation.

The Congress has apparently shot itself in its foot by indulging in caste politics, he observed. He pointed out that Congress had trounced the N.T. Rama Rao regime through corrupt means and by stoking caste passions. Similar attempts to steal a march over the BJP in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh failed as people realised the Congress party’s evil designs.

Endowments Minister Pydikondala Manikyala Rao said the tricks played by the Congress to stop the BJP’s victory march have boomeranged.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu congratulated the BJP on its victory through a message on Twitter which reads: ‘congratulations on winning the elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, wishing them all the best for their forthcoming tenure in governance’.

Mr. Naidu, Union Minister Y.S. Chowdary, State Minister for Panchayat Raj Nara Lokesh and other TDP leaders conveyed their best wishes to Mr. Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah.