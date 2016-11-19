Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has said that the government will set up Anna Canteens across the State shortly. The Anna Canteens were launched to provide subsidised meals to the poor, he said.

Addressing a review meeting here on Friday, Mr. Naidu said the canteens would be opened first in cities and towns initially. For successful implementation of Anna Canteens, it was necessary to study Amma Unavagam (Amma Canteens) launched by the Tamil Nadu government where meals are served at subsidised rates. Apart from this, discuss the proposal with the cabinet subcommittee and the Akshaya Patra Foundation, he told the officials.

Referring to fair price shops, Mr. Naidu stressed the need to give them a facelift. These shops can be converted into retail kirana outlets and to mini super markets.