Anganwadi children await interaction with Kovind

Students of Gaddamanugu anganwadi centre-I are eagerly waiting to interact with President Ram Nath Kovind during his visit to the State capital on Wednesday.

As a part of the launch of AP Fiber Grid Project, the government has connected ten anganwadi centres in the State to the fiber grid and Mr. Kovind will speak to the children through video conferencing system.

Officials of the fiber grid project connected online the anganwadi centre-I, located in Gaddamanugu village of G. Kondur mandal in the district on Tuesday and conducted the trial.

Mr. Kovind will interact with children and staff of the centre and enquire about the functioning, supply of nutritious food to pre-school children, pregnant and lactating women in the village.

“As many as 34 children, three pregnant women and five lactating mothers were enrolled in the anganwadi centre. We are supplying egg for children below three years, dal and leafy vegetables and milk for pregnant women and lactating mothers,” Mylavaram Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) M. Lalitha Kumari told The Hindu.

“The fiber grid project was connected to some households along with the anganwadi centre in Gaddamanugu village and trial run was successfully conducted. We will explain the schemes being implemented for children and women in anganwadi centres”, said anganwadi teacher Lakshmi.

The centre was decked up for the launch of the fiber grid project and the children are waiting to speak with the first citizen of the country, according to Women Development and Child Welfare Krishna district Project Director K. Krishna Kumari.