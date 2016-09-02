A 32-year-old woman accountant, accused of lifting cash from office, allegedly committed suicide on Thursday.

The victim, K. Rama Prithvi, resident of Gudivada, was working as an accountant in the administrative department of a corporate residential college at Gudavalli. She was found hanging from the ceiling fan in a room in the Sumedha Bhavan belonging to the college at 8.30 a.m.

“She was facing allegations of lifting Rs. 1 lakh in cash from the office. We suspect the same to be reason behind the suicide. We found no suicide note and investigation is on”, Gannavaram Inspector Sk. Ahmed Ali told The Hindu . When asked about detention of the woman, Mr. Ali said that was not true. The victim’s family alleged that she was forced to stay back in the hostel and was asked to return the money. Her relatives lodged complaint with Gannavaram police accusing college management of forcing her to suicide.