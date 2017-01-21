Wife, five others held on charge of killing jeweller

more-in

In a joint operation, the Government Railway Police and the City Police claimed to have unravelled the mystery behind the murder of a jeweller, M. Durga Prasad, whose body was found in a canal at Gunadala two months ago.

Police arrested Durga Prasad’s wife M. Nagakota Someswari, who allegedly developed a relationship with Majji Simhachalam. Simhachaam and four of his friends have also been arrested. One more accused in the case is absconding, said North Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) K. Sravani.

The couple was married nine years ago and had two children. Durga Prasad was running a jewellery shop and engaged Simhachalam as a worker. However, the worker allegedly developed illicit affair with Someswari. On knowing this, the shop owner warned his wife, but she did not mend her ways.

‘Planned murder’

Someswari and Simhachalam allegedly hatched a plan to eliminate Durga Prasad and took the help of his friends Sharif, Hanumantha Rao, Danaiah and Lakshman Rao. On November 15 last year, the woman allegedly threw water laced with chilli powder in the victim’s face when he returned from the shop on the night, and her boyfriend, who was waiting in the house, hit his head with a pestle killing him on the spot, the ACP said.

Later, the gang shifted the body on a two-wheeler and dumped it in a canal which falls under Government Railway Police limits. Pretending innocence, Someswari lodged a missing case with the Ajit Singh Nagar police the next day, said Satyanarayanapuram CI Satyanarayana.

FSL report

Police who recovered the body informed the complainant, who identified the body and performed funeral along with her family members. When forensic officials found that the injuries were on Durga Prasad’s skull and that he was murdered, police began thorough investigation into the case.

They picked up Someswari and other suspects in the case, who reportedly spilled the beans, during questioning. The gang wiped out the footage of the CCTV installed in the house by throwing the hard disk in the canal, said Nunna Circle Inspector Sahera.